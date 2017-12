BRIEF-Bombardier Transportation To Build Additional 27 VLocity Railcars For Victorian State Government

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* BOMBARDIER KEEPS REGIONAL VICTORIA‘S RAIL NETWORK MOVING WITH ADDITIONAL VLOCITY RAILCARS

* BOMBARDIER -‍NEW TRAINS WILL ACHIEVE OVER 69% LOCAL CONTENT, SUPPORT OVER 600 JOBS ACROSS RAIL INDUSTRY AND HELP MEET DEMANDS OF REGIONAL RAIL NETWORK​

* BOMBARDIER SAYS TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT IS APPROXIMATELY A$ 146 MILLION

* BOMBARDIER-‍BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION WILL BUILD, DELIVER ADDITIONAL 27 VLOCITY DIESEL MULTIPLE UNIT RAILCARS FOR TFV & VICTORIAN STATE GOVERNMENT​