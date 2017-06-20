FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bombardier wins 895 mln pounds rail and maintenance contract in the UK
2017年6月20日 / 早上7点00分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Bombardier wins 895 mln pounds rail and maintenance contract in the UK

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 20 (Reuters) - Bombardier:

* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK

* Contract is valued at about 895 mln stg

* Co to execute technical services, spares supply agreement for duration of seven year franchise, with option to extend for 11 periods

* The new trains will start to come into service from mid 2019 and will all be in place by December 2020 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

