Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* BOMBARDIER WINS OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR INNOVIA AUTOMATED PEOPLE MOVER SYSTEM AT DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

* BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION - ‍CONTRACT IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION US (128 MILLION EURO) AND COVERS A PERIOD OF SEVEN YEARS