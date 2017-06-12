FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy names ‍Seth Bullock as interim CEO
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月12日 / 下午12点40分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy names ‍Seth Bullock as interim CEO

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 12 (Reuters) - Bonanza Creek Energy Inc:

* Bonanza Creek Energy announces leadership changes and its 2017 capital program and production guidance

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - ‍Bullock appointed as interim chief executive officer upon resignation of Carty​

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - ‍Seth Bullock has been appointed as interim chief executive officer​

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - ‍board of directors has approved company's 2017 capital program of approximately $130 million​

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc says plans to re-initiate its commodity price hedging program to lock in a portion of its cash flows and protect project returns​

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc says is in process of completing its 6 drilled but uncompleted wells & expects to complete 18 new wells, totaling 24 for year​

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - ‍2017 production guidance 16.0 - 17.0 mboe/d​

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc sees production for three months ended June 30, 2017 of 15.8 - 16.2 mboe/d

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - ‍bonanza Creek plans to drill eight and complete two XRLs in French Lake area in 2017​

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - ‍richard J. Carty has resigned as president and chief executive officer and as a member of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below