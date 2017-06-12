BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy names ‍Seth Bullock as interim CEO

June 12 (Reuters) - Bonanza Creek Energy Inc:

* Bonanza Creek Energy announces leadership changes and its 2017 capital program and production guidance

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - ‍Bullock appointed as interim chief executive officer upon resignation of Carty​

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - ‍Seth Bullock has been appointed as interim chief executive officer​

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - ‍board of directors has approved company's 2017 capital program of approximately $130 million​

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc says plans to re-initiate its commodity price hedging program to lock in a portion of its cash flows and protect project returns​

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc says is in process of completing its 6 drilled but uncompleted wells & expects to complete 18 new wells, totaling 24 for year​

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - ‍2017 production guidance 16.0 - 17.0 mboe/d​

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc sees production for three months ended June 30, 2017 of 15.8 - 16.2 mboe/d

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - ‍bonanza Creek plans to drill eight and complete two XRLs in French Lake area in 2017​

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - ‍richard J. Carty has resigned as president and chief executive officer and as a member of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: