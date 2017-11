BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy qtrly ‍shr $0.21​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bonanza Creek Energy Inc:

* Bonanza Creek Energy announces third quarter 2017 financial results and operational update

* Q3 revenue $45.2 million versus $49.3 million

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - ‍Q3 production volumes averaged 15.8 mboe per day​

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc qtrly ‍shr $0.21​

* Bonanza creek energy inc sees Q4 ‍production 13.8 - 14.2​ mboe/d

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - ‍reducing its full-year production guidance by 4%, to a mid-point of 16.0 mboe per day​

* Bonanza Creek - ‍reducing FY production guidance due to increased line pressures in basin, significant processing downtime expected in Q4​ ‍​

* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - ‍due to changes in activity timing, capex guidance for year has been lowered to a midpoint of $112 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: