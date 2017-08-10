FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bonterra Energy Corp reports Q2 ‍net earnings per share $0.09​
2017年8月10日

BRIEF-Bonterra Energy Corp reports Q2 ‍net earnings per share $0.09​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bonterra Energy Corp-

* Bonterra Energy Corp announces second quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Bonterra Energy Corp - ‍bonterra expects to maintain its current production levels of 13,000 boe per day through balance of 2017​

* Bonterra Energy Corp qtrly ‍net earnings per share $0.09​

* Bonterra Energy Corp - ‍company has also elected to defer its q3 2017 drilling program until latter part of august​

* Bonterra Energy Corp - ‍bonterra has reduced its annual capital spending budget to approximately $65 million from its prior guidance of $70 million​

* Bonterra Energy Corp qtrly revenue - realized oil and gas sales - $52.7 million versus $41.2 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

