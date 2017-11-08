FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bonterra Energy reports Q3 funds flow per share $0.65
2017年11月8日 / 晚上11点21分 / 更新于 11 小时前

BRIEF-Bonterra Energy reports Q3 funds flow per share $0.65

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bonterra Energy Corp

* Bonterra energy corp. Announces third quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Bonterra energy corp - ‍averaged 13,281 boe per day of production during quarter, an increase of one percent over previous quarter​

* Bonterra energy corp - qtrly ‍net loss per share basic and diluted $0.09

* Bonterra energy corp - ‍expects production levels of approximately 13,000 to 13,200 boe per day through q4​

* Bonterra energy corp - ‍company expects its 2017 annual capital spending to be approximately $73 million​

* Bonterra energy corp - qtrly ‍funds flow per share basic and diluted $0.65​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

