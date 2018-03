March 8 (Reuters) - Booking Holdings Inc:

* BOOKING HOLDINGS INC - LONG-TERM DIRECTOR JAN DOCTER WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION IN JUNE​

* BOOKING HOLDINGS - BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING MIRIAN GRADDICK-WEIR, EXECUTIVE VP OF HUMAN RESOURCES OF MERCK & CO

* BOOKING HOLDINGS - BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING NICK READ, GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC