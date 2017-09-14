FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BookMyShow participates in WhatsApp business pilot​
2017年9月14日 / 上午9点50分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-BookMyShow participates in WhatsApp business pilot​

Sept 14 (Reuters) - BookMyShow :

* ‍ Participates in WhatsApp business pilot​ Source text - Bookmyshow Today Announced That It Has Become The First Indian Online Ticketing Brand To Participate In The Whatsapp Business Pilot. As Part Of This Test, Bookmyshow Has Made Whatsapp A Default Ticket Confirmation Channel For All Its Users. This Means That Users Who Book Tickets On Bookmyshow Will Now Receive A Message On Whatsapp With The Confirmation Text Or An M-Ticket (Mobile Ticket) Qr Code, Along With An Email. Further company coverage:

