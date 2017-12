Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* BLOCK TRADE: DELIVERY HERO- BOOKRUNNER SAYS ORDERS BELOW EUR 34.50 PER SHARE RISK MISSING THE DEAL ‍​

* BLOCK TRADE: DELIVERY HERO- BOOKRUNNER SAYS OFFERING WILL BE A MINIMUM OF THE FULL PRIMARY OFFERING (10.5MM SHARES) ‍​

* BLOCK TRADE: DELIVERY HERO- BOOKRUNNER SAYS SECONDARY COMPONENT TBC, REFLECTING PRICE SENSITIVITY‍​

* BLOCK TRADE: DELIVERY HERO- BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS CLOSE AT 8PM UK TIME Further company coverage: