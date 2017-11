BRIEF-Boot Barn Holdings reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Boot Barn Holdings Inc

* Boot Barn Holdings Inc announces second quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results; raises fiscal year 2018 outlook

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 sales $143.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $139.9 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 1.8 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $0.57 to $0.61

* Sees q3 2018 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.43

* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - sees ‍fiscal year 2018​ same store sales growth of low single digits

* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - sees ‍positive same store sales growth of 2.0% to 4.0% for fiscal q3 ending December 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: