BRIEF-Boralex Inc says qtrly diluted loss per share $0.22‍​

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Boralex Inc-

* 2017 third quarter - Boralex maintains growth

* Boralex Inc - qtrly diluted loss per share $0.22‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boralex Inc - ‍generated revenues from energy sales of $74 million in Q3 of 2017, up 38% compared with same period in 2016​

* Boralex Inc - ‍Boralex expects to end fiscal 2017 with an installed capacity under its control of 1,456 MW, up 321 MW or 28% since December 31, 2016​

* Boralex Inc - ‍remains confident of reaching its target of 2,000 MW by end of fiscal 2020​

* Boralex Inc - board of directors approved launch of three wind power projects in France​