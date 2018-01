BRIEF-Borgwarner Updates 2020 Revenue Outlook To $11.5 Bln - $11.8 Bln, Supporting A 5 pct-7 pct Organic Growth Over Next Three Years

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Borgwarner Inc:

* BORGWARNER UPDATES 2020 REVENUE OUTLOOK TO $11.5 BILLION - $11.8 BILLION, SUPPORTING A 5% TO 7% ORGANIC GROWTH OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.15 TO $4.25

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $11.5 BILLION TO $11.8 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 7 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.4 BILLION TO $10.6 BILLION

* - ‍EXPECTS ITS NET NEW BUSINESS BACKLOG TO DRIVE A COMPOUND ANNUAL ORGANIC GROWTH RATE OF 5.0% - 7.0% FROM 2017 THROUGH 2020​

* SEES ‍ Q1 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 3.0% TO 5.5% COMPARED WITH Q1 2017 NET SALES OF $2.41 BILLION​

* - SEES Q1 2018 NET EARNINGS OF $0.97 TO $1.01 PER DILUTED SHARE

* - SEES SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION IN 2018

* - ‍ FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE SALES IN Q1 2018 BY $70 MILLION, OR +2.9%​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.04, REVENUE VIEW $2.65 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.19, REVENUE VIEW $10.34 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BORGWARNER - SEES FY 2018 FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE SALES BY $75 MILLION, PRIMARILY DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO

* BORGWARNER SEES ‍FOR FULL YEAR 2018 FREE CASH FLOW WITHIN A RANGE OF $500 MILLION TO $550 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: