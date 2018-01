BRIEF-Borqs Technologies Announces Investment In Shenzhen Crave Communication

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Borqs Technologies Inc:

* BORQS TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT INTO A MAJOR EMS IN CHINA – SHENZHEN CRAVE COMMUNICATION

* BORQS TECHNOLOGIES- SIGNING OF DEAL TO BUY 13.8% OF SHENZHEN CRAVE COMMUNICATION CO. LTD, AFFILIATED BUSINESS ENTITY, COLMEI TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL

* BORQS TECHNOLOGIES - DEAL FOR $13 MILLION ‍,CONSISTING OF $3 MILLION IN CO‘S ORDINARY SHARES TO BE ISSUED AT CLOSING AND $10 MILLION IN CASH TO BE PAID OVER 3 YEARS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: