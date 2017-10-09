FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Borr raises $650 mln in share issue, proceeds with Sembcorp rig deal
2017年10月9日 / 凌晨4点25分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Borr raises $650 mln in share issue, proceeds with Sembcorp rig deal

1 分钟阅读

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Borr Drilling Ltd

* Successful completion of equity offering through subscription and allocation of 162,500,000 new shares at a subscription price of usd 4.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of usd 650 million

* ‍equity offering was substantially oversubscribed. Borr drilling and Sembcorp unit PPL will proceed with sale and purchase of nine jack-up rigs

* ABG Sundal Collier ASA, Clarksons Platou Securities AS, DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Fearnley Securities AS, Pareto Securities AS, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB and Sparebank 1 Markets AS acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners for the Equity Offering

* Schlumberger Oilfield Holdings Limited and companies associated with Mr Tor Olav Troeim have, based on pre- subscription agreements, been allocated a participation in the Equity Offering in the amount of USD 50 million and USD 25 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

