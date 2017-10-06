FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Borr signs enhanced collaboration deal with Schlumberger
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月6日 / 早上6点14分 / 12 天前

BRIEF-Borr signs enhanced collaboration deal with Schlumberger

1 分钟阅读

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Borr Drilling Ltd

* Borr Drilling and Schlumberger sign enhanced collaboration agreement

* Says signed ‍agreement to offer integrated, performance-based drilling contracts in offshore jack-up market by leveraging Schlumberger global foot print, infrastructure and technical expertise and borr drilling’s modern jack-up fleet

* The combination of the Borr rigs with the Schlumberger integrated offering is the next step in delivering safe, reliable and efficient drilling operations to our customers through commercially aligned business models

* Borr Drilling CEO Simon Johnson commented, “The collaboration with Schlumberger is a key enabler to successfully execute our strategy and deliver a truly differentiated offering to our customers, using innovative business models.”

* The companies will also explore opportunities to work together in areas such as training, technology projects, and performance optimization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

