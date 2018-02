Feb 22 (Reuters) - Boston Omaha Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO $150 MILLION OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK

* ‍SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF UP TO $150,000,000 OF UNREGISTERED CLASS A COMMON STOCK​

* ‍ALL SHARES ARE BEING SOLD AT $23.30, SLIGHT PREMIUM TO CLOSING PRICE OF $23.29 AS REPORTED BY NASDAQ ON FEBRUARY 22, 2018​