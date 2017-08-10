FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 天内
BRIEF-Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Q2 EPS $0.39
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月10日 / 下午1点00分 / 3 天内

BRIEF-Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Q2 EPS $0.39

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

* Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund announces second quarter 2017 results including franchise sales of $212.7 million for the period, an increase of 0.9% versus the same period one year ago

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.39 ‍​

* Qtrly ‍same store sales growth of negative 1.6%​

* Qtrly ‍system-wide gross sales(1) of $275.6 million for quarter representing increase of 0.6%​

* Qtrly ‍total revenue $11.6 million versus $11.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below