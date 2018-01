BRIEF-Boston Scientific Announces Investment And Acquisition Option Agreement With Millipede, Inc.

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT AND ACQUISITION OPTION AGREEMENT WITH MILLIPEDE, INC.

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - DEAL FOR $90 MILLION

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC - PURCHASED PORTION OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF MILLIPEDE ALONG WITH NEWLY ISSUED SHARES OF CO

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC - HAS OPTION TO BUY REMAINING SHARES OF CO PRIOR TO COMPLETION OF FIRST IN HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY THAT MEETS SOME PARAMETERS

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC - ON COMPLETION OF CLINICAL STUDY, MILLIPEDE HAS OPTION TO COMPEL CO TO BUY ITS REMAINING SHARES

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC - COMPLETION OF DEAL WOULD RESULT IN ADDITIONAL $325 MILLION PAYMENT BY CO AT CLOSING

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC - COMPLETION OF DEAL WOULD ALSO RESULT IN ADDITIONAL $125 MILLION PAYABLE ON ACHIEVING COMMERCIAL MILESTONE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: