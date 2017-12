Nov 28 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON LOTUS EDGE™ AORTIC VALVE SYSTEM

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - ‍EXPECTS TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON STATUS OF LOTUS EDGE VALVE DURING ITS Q4 2017 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL ON FEBRUARY 1, 2018​

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC - ‍TODAY'S ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC Q4 OR FULL YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE​