BRIEF-Boston Scientific Says Acquried EMcision

March 5 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp:

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF EMCISION, LIMITED

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - ‍SPECIFIC TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED.​

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP - ACQUISITION OF EMCISION, LIMITED IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018

* BOSTON SCIENTIFIC - ACQUISITION OF EMCISION LIMITED IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EPS AFTER 2018