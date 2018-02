Feb 1 (Reuters) - Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc:

* BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 10 PERCENT TO $95.2 MILLION

* BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES - SUBSCRIPTION AND TRANSACTION REVENUE, WHICH ARE PRIMARILY RELATED TO COMPANY‘S CLOUD PLATFORMS, WERE $63.2 MILLION FOR Q2, UP 14%

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.26, REVENUE VIEW $92.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: