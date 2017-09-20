FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Boulevard Acquisition Corp II and Estre Ambiental S.A. name three independent directors for board of combined company
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月20日 / 晚上8点47分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Boulevard Acquisition Corp II and Estre Ambiental S.A. name three independent directors for board of combined company

1 分钟阅读

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Boulevard Acquisition Corp Ii

* Boulevard Acquisition Corp. II and Estre Ambiental S.A. name three independent directors for board of combined company

* Boulevard Acquisition Corp II - ‍In coming months, Boulevard and Estre expect to name additional members of Newco board​

* Boulevard Acquisition Corp II - ‍Three new independent members of future board of combined co include Richard Burke, CEO of advanced disposal​

* Boulevard Acquisition - New members of future board of combined co also include Klaus Pohle, ex-president of accounting standards committee of Germany​

* Boulevard Acquisition - New members of future board of combined co also include Robert Boucher Jr., CEO of wheelabrator technologies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below