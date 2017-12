Nov 29 (Reuters) - Box Inc:

* BOX REPORTS 26% REVENUE GROWTH AND POSITIVE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS FOR FISCAL THIRD QUARTER 2018

* Q3 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q3 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.32

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.13 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $505 MILLION TO $506 MILLION

* SEES Q4 2018 REVENUE $136 MILLION TO $137 MILLION

* Q3 REVENUE $129.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $128.6 MILLION

* SEES Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.27 TO $0.26

* SEES Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.08 TO $0.07

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.08 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $136.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: