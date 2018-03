BRIEF-Box Reports Q4 Non-GAAP Loss Per Share $0.06

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Box Inc:

* BOX REPORTS RECORD REVENUE OF $506 MILLION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, UP 27% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, AND DELIVERS POSITIVE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.24

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 24 PERCENT TO $136.7 MILLION

* Q4 BILLINGS OF $204.6 MILLION, UP 28 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* DEFERRED REVENUE FOR Q4 OF FISCAL 2018 $320.9 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 33%

* UNDER ASC 606, REVENUE WOULD BE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $139 MILLION TO $140 MILLION IN QUARTER ENDED APRIL 30, 2018

* UNDER ASC 606, GAAP & NON-GAAP BASIC& EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE LOSS OF $0.27 TO $0.28 & LOSS OF $0.08 TO $0.09 FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 30

* UNDER ASC 606, REVENUE WOULD BE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $602 MILLION TO $608 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED JAN 31, 2019

* UNDER ASC 606, SEES FY GAAP & NON-GAAP BASIC AND DILUTED EPS TO BE IN RANGE OF LOSS OF $0.98 TO $1.02 & LOSS OF $0.16 AND $0.20, RESPECTIVELY

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.08, REVENUE VIEW $136.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.08, REVENUE VIEW $144.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.20, REVENUE VIEW $625.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: