Dec 20 (Reuters) - Boyd Gaming Corp:

* BOYD GAMING SAYS ON DEC 18, CO SAID IT HAD ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AMERISTAR CASINO KANSAS CITY - SEC FILING

* BOYD GAMING CORP - TO ACQUIRE AMERISTAR CASINO KANSAS CITY, AMERISTAR CASINO ST. CHARLES, BELTERRA RESORT INDIANA, PNK (OHIO) LLC

* BOYD GAMING - WILL ACQUIRE COMPANIES FOR TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $575 MILLION