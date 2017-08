Aug 11 (Reuters) - Boyd Group Income Fund

* Boyd Group Income Fund reports second quarter results

* Boyd Group Income Fund - qtrly sales increased by 16.0% to $384.0 million from $331.0 million in 2016

* Boyd Group Income Fund - qtrly diluted loss per unit $0.078

* Boyd Group Income Fund -qtrly adjusted net earnings per unit $0.831