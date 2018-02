Feb 14 (Reuters) - Boyuan Construction Group Inc:

* BOYUAN REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01‍​

* QTRLY REVENUE OF $66.5 MILLION, UP 9.5% FROM $60.8 MILLION FOR Q2'17