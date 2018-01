Jan 10 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:

* BP AWARDS JACOBS PHASE 2 OF THE KHAZZAN TIGHT GAS PROJECT IN THE SULTANATE OF OMAN

* JACOBS ENGINEERING - ‍SELECTED BY BP TO PROVIDE ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT,CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR PHASE 2 OF KHAZZAN PROJECT IN OMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: