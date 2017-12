Nov 30 (Reuters) - BP Plc:

* BP PLC - BP BIOFUELS AND COPERSUCAR TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE AGREED TO FORM A JOINT VENTURE

* BP PLC - JOINT VENTURE TO OWN AND OPERATE A MAJOR ETHANOL STORAGE TERMINAL IN BRAZIL

* BP PLC - COMMERCIAL DETAILS OF THIS TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING RELEASED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: