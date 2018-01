Jan 30 (Reuters) - BP Plc:

* BP VENTURES INVESTS $5 MILLION IN FREEWIRE, MANUFACTURER OF MOBILE RAPID CHARGING SYSTEMS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES

* ‍BP TO TRIAL TECHNOLOGY AT SELECTED RETAIL SITES IN UK AND EUROPE DURING 2018​

* PLANS TO ROLL OUT FREEWIRE'S MOBI CHARGER UNITS FOR USE AT SELECTED BP RETAIL SITES IN UK AND EUROPE DURING 2018 Source: on.bp.com/2EmhX5J Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)