Feb 2 (Reuters) - BP Plc:

* ‍BP TO EXPAND RETAIL BUSINESS IN CHINA, PARTNERING WITH DONGMING PETROCHEMICAL ACROSS THREE PROVINCES​

* ‍SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS, PARTNERSHIP WITH DONGMING PETROCHEMICAL WILL START OPERATIONS IN 2018 AND NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GROW TO 500 SITES IN 10 YEARS​

* ‍BP HAS A 49 PCT EQUITY SHARE OF JOINT VENTURE AND DONGMING PETROCHEMICAL REMAINING 51 PCT​ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)