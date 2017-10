BRIEF-BP starts production from Khazzan field in Oman ahead of schedule

Sept 25 (Reuters) - BP Plc

* BP PLC - ‍BP STARTS PRODUCTION FROM GIANT KHAZZAN GAS FIELD IN OMAN AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND UNDER BUDGET​

* BP PLC - ‍EXPECTS TO START-UP SEVEN UPSTREAM MAJOR PROJECTS IN 2017​

* BP PLC - THE 7 PROJECTS ARE EXPECTED TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION TO 800,000 BOEPD OF PRODUCTION FROM NEW PROJECTS THAT BP EXPECTS TO ADD BY 2020.

* BP PLC - ‍PHASE 1 OF KHAZZAN EXPECTED TO PLATEAU AT 1 BILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS PER DAY (BCF/D)​

* BP PLC - ‍ONCE SECOND PHASE OF KHAZZAN IS FULLY UP AND RUNNING PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED RISE TO 1.5 BCF/D​

* BP PLC - APPROXIMATELY 300 WELLS ARE EXPECTED TO BE DRILLED OVER ESTIMATED LIFETIME OF KHAZZAN FIELD Source text: on.bp.com/2xpGPIL Further company coverage: