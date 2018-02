BRIEF-Bradesco's next CEO Octavio Lazari not Considering Any Short-Term Acquisition

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco Sa:

* BRADESCO CHAIRMAN TRABUCO SAYS CHOICE OF NEW CEO TRIED TO PRESERVE BANK‘S MANAGEMENT MODEL

* BRADESCO CHAIRMAN TRABUCO SAYS LAZARI‘S CHOICE CONSIDERED HIS RETAIL BANKING AND INSURANCE EXPERIENCE

* BRADESCO‘S NEXT CEO OCTAVIO LAZARI SAYS BANK IS FACING TECH CHALLENGES

* BRADESCO CHAIRMAN TRABUCO SAYS UP TO ONE THIRD OF BOARD MEMBERS MAY HAVE MANAGEMENT POSTS TOO

* BRADESCO‘S NEXT CEO LAZARI SAYS WILL APPOINT NEW HEAD OF INSURANCE BY THE END OF MARCH

* BRADESCO‘S NEXT CEO LAZARI SAYS HIGHER VOLUME MAY COMPENSATE LOWER MARGINS IN LOANS

* BRADESCO CHAIRMAN TRABUCO SAYS AGE LIMIT FOR CEO WILL BE 65 YEARS OLD, DOWN FROM 67 NOWADAYS

* BRADESCO‘S LAZARI SAYS CREDIT DEMAND HAS ALREADY IMPROVED THIS YEAR

* BRADESCO‘S LAZARI SAYS NOT CONSIDERING ANY SHORT-TERM ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)