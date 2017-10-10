FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bradmer Pharmaceuticals, First Coin Capital announce proposed transaction
2017年10月10日 / 晚上9点12分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Bradmer Pharmaceuticals, First Coin Capital announce proposed transaction

1 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc announces proposed transaction with First Coin Capital Corp

* As part of proposed transaction, First Coin intends to complete private placement of subscription receipts for gross proceeds of up to $10 million​

* Proposed deal to constitute a reverse take-over of Bradmer by First Coin, proposed deal will be an arm’s length transaction​

* Anticipated that co will complete consolidation of its common shares in advance, as condition to completion of proposed deal​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

