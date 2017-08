July 19 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp

* Brain Corp announces $114 million in series C funding round led by the Softbank Vision Fund

* Announced a $114 mln series C funding round led by Softbank Vision Fund

* Brain Corp says Qualcomm Ventures, investment arm of Qualcomm Incorporated, also invested in funding round​

* Qualcomm Ventures will retain a seat on Brain's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: