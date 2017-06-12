BRIEF-Brainsway announces positive final results of deep TMS multicenter study in OCD patients

June 12 (Reuters) - Brainsway Ltd

* Brainsway® announces positive final results of its deep tms multicenter study in obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) patients

* Patients who received active treatment were significantly better than those who received sham treatment

* Based on results of study, company will prepare submission to fda in order to enable brainsway to market device for indication tested

* Results showed after 6 weeks of treatment, there was statistically significant improvement in YBOCS score for active treatment group versus sham Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: