BRIEF-Brandywine Realty Trust announces tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 4.95 pct guaranteed notes due 2018
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
2017年11月9日 / 下午2点12分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Brandywine Realty Trust announces tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 4.95 pct guaranteed notes due 2018

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brandywine Realty Trust

* Brandywine Realty Trust announces tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 4.95% guaranteed notes due 2018

* Brandywine Realty Trust - ‍ Commenced cash tender offer for $325 million outstanding principal amount of 4.95% guaranteed notes due April 15, 2018​

* Brandywine Realty Trust - ‍Tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York city time, on Nov 16, 2017, unless extended or earlier terminated​

* Brandywine Realty Trust - ‍To fund purchase price for notes tendered with proceeds from concurrent offering of guaranteed notes of operating partnership​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

