BRIEF-Brandywine Realty Trust Q4 FFO Per Share $0.30

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brandywine Realty Trust:

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND REVISES 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE $1.33 TO $1.43

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.30

* ADJUSTING 2018 FFO GUIDANCE FROM $1.36-$1.46 PER SHARE TO $1.33-$1.43 PER SHARE

* SEES ‍EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.39 FOR 2018​

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.41 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.32 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $133.3 MILLION VERSUS $132.1 MLN