BRIEF-Brazil's Fibria sees upward trend for pulp prices
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日 / 下午1点50分 / 更新于 20 小时前

BRIEF-Brazil's Fibria sees upward trend for pulp prices

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* Brazil wood pulp producer Fibria Celulose SA sees an upward trend for pulp prices in the next few months, management said during a conference call on Tuesday

* Fibria raised Horizonte 2’s 2017 output forecast to 477,000 tonnes from 377,000 tonnes

* Horizonte 2’s sales forecast increased to 370,000 tonnes from 300,000 tonnes this year, Fibria said

* Fibria will reduce unit Aracruz’s production capacity to 2.1 million tonnes from 2.3 million tonnes in 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
