BRIEF-BRI-CHEM AGREES WITH CIBC TO INCREASE ABL FACILITY TO $35 MILLION

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Bri-Chem Corp:

* BRI-CHEM CLOSES EXTENSION AND INCREASE OF ITS SENIOR BANKING FACILITY AND REFINANCING OF ITS SUBORDINATED DEBT

* BRI-CHEM - ‍REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CIBC TO INCREASE ABL FACILITY FROM $25 MILLION TO $35 MILLION, EXTEND TERM OF FACILITY FOR PERIOD OF 3 YEARS TO NOV 2020​

* BRI-CHEM - ‍IN ADDITION, CO HAS ALSO AGREED TO REFINANCE ITS CURRENT SUBORDINATE DEBT LOAN WITH A NEW FIVE YEAR TERM LOAN WITH GREYPOINT CAPITAL INC​