Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bri-chem Corp

* Bri-Chem announces 2017 third quarter financial results

* Qtrly ‍Bri-Chem generated consolidated revenues of $30.5 million, an increase of 80% from Q3 in 2016​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04‍​