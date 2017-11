Nov 16 (Reuters) - Bridge Bancorp Inc

* Bridge Bancorp Inc - ‍approval of application filed by Bridgehampton National Bank with New York State Department of Financial Services

* Bridge Bancorp says ‍application filed to convert from a national bank to a New York chartered commercial bank - SEC filing​

* Bridge Bancorp Inc - ‍as part of charter change, Bridgehampton National Bank will become BNB Bank​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zGuUYf) Further company coverage: