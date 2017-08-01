FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions Q2 revenue $446 mln versus I/B/E/S view $444.4 mln
2017年8月1日 / 晚上8点45分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions Q2 revenue $446 mln versus I/B/E/S view $444.4 mln

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions reports second quarter of 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54

* Q2 revenue $446 million versus i/b/e/s view $444.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions inc says ceo dave lissy to transition to executive chairman

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc says president stephen h. Kramer appointed ceo effective January 1, 2018

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc - full year 2017 revenue growth in 2017 in range of 10-12%

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc - net income growth and diluted earnings per common share growth in 2017 in range of 35-39%

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.61, revenue view $1.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc sees adjusted net income growth and diluted adjusted earnings per common share growth in 2017 in range of 21-23% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

