Jan 23 (Reuters) - Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd :

* BRIGHT SCHOLAR ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2018 FIRST FISCAL QUARTER

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 1.02

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 23 PERCENT TO RMB 465.2 MILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 1.02