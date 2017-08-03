BRIEF-Brighthouse Financial discloses amount of assets to be distributed to Metlife - SEC filing

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brighthouse Financial Inc

* Brighthouse financial says ‍on August 2, 2017, co disclosed that amount of assets to be distributed to Metlife - SEC filing

* Co also anticipates increasing statutory reserves by about $400 million due to refinements in legacy actuarial models

* Amount of assets to be distributed to Metlife will be about $3.0 billion

* Assets distributed to metlife to resulting in cash payment of about $1.8 billion to be paid to Metlife prior to completion of spin-off