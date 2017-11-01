FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Brighthouse Financial reports Q3 loss per share $7.87
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 晚上9点19分 / 更新于 9 小时前

BRIEF-Brighthouse Financial reports Q3 loss per share $7.87

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brighthouse Financial Inc

* Brighthouse Financial announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 operating loss per share $5.64

* Q3 loss per share $7.87

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brighthouse Financial Inc - qtrly ‍net investment income decreased 12 percent quarter-over-quarter to $761 million​

* Brighthouse Financial - ‍net loss in quarter includes a $1,073 million non-cash tax expense triggered prior to separation, recognized by co’s former parent

* Brighthouse Financial Inc - ‍ended q3 2017 with a book value of $13.8 billion, or $114.93 on a per share basis​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below