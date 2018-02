Feb 12 (Reuters) - Brighthouse Financial Inc:

* BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.58

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37

* BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL - Q4 RESULTS INCLUDED $947 MILLION FAVORABLE IMPACT RELATED TO RE-MEASUREMENT OF NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY DUE TO TAX CUTS, JOBS ACT

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,880 MILLION VERSUS $1,972 MILLION AT THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, 2017

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $2.03 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S