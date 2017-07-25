FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11 天前
BRIEF-Brighthouse Financial says qtrly total annuity deposits $995 mln
2017年7月25日 / 上午10点15分 / 11 天前

BRIEF-Brighthouse Financial says qtrly total annuity deposits $995 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Brighthouse Financial Inc:

* Brighthouse Financial - total annuity deposits for three months ended June 30, were $995 million, 7% increase over three month period ended March 31, 2017

* Brighthouse - expect insurance co units will report combined statutory total adjusted capital of about $6.4 billion at June 30, up from $4.2 billion at March 3

* Brighthouse Financial says estimate at June 30, variable annuity assets above our CTE95 would be approximately $2.3 billion pro forma for separation - SEC filing

* Brighthouse Financial Inc - selector annuity, with sales in three months ended June 30, 2017 of $570 million

* Brighthouse Financial - life insurance sales in life segment were $11 million in Q2 of 2017 compared to $17 million in three month period ended March 31 Source text: (bit.ly/2uwhVDc) Further company coverage:

