BRIEF-Brinker International Reports Q2 GAAP EPS Of $0.54

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brinker International Inc:

* BRINKER INTERNATIONAL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.71 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.87 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q2 REVENUE $766.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $775.3 MILLION

* BRINKER INTERNATIONAL-QTRLY CHILI‘S COMPANY-OWNED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 1.5 PERCENT COMPARED TO Q2 OF FISCAL 2017

* MAGGIANO‘S COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 1.8 PERCENT IN Q2 OF FISCAL 2018 COMPARED TO Q2 OF FISCAL 2017

* BRINKER INTERNATIONAL- ADJUSTED EPS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS FOR FY 2018 WILL BE IN RANGE OF $3.42 TO $3.52 INCLUDING EFFECTIVE RATE IMPACT OF TAX ACT​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $766.4 MILLION VERSUS $771.0 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $766.4 MILLION VERSUS $771.0 MILLION

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $774.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S